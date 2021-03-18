04/19/1940-02/14/2021

Everett August Schmeichel, 80, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 14, 2021, in the care of the Wahpeton Leach Home.

Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, followed by his 4 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choosing.

