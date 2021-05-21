Florence (Pratt) Trudell, 89, Jamestown, North Dakota, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown. 

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Anthony's Church, Mooreton, North Dakota.  A mass of christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at St. Anthony's Church with Fr. Kurtis Gunwall officiating.  Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton, North Dakota. 

Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Trudell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries