Frances C. Zajac, 98
Frances C. Zajac, 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with a Rosary from 10:45-11 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11:30 a.m., all at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mantador, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Mantador. Any memorial gifts will be donated to St. Francis Hospital in memory of Frances Zajac. Join us for lunch and a celebration of Frances’ life after the burial at the Mantador V.F.W. Hall.
She was born Dec. 3, 1923 on the farm of her parents, Matt and Lena Waxweiler of rural Mantador. Frances married the love of her life, Victor Zajac, on June 25, 1946, and had six children. Family was everything to Frances and she was always there for them as a support and help wherever, whenever and whatever the occasion. Indeed she will be greatly missed by her family.
Vic and Frances farmed north of Mantador until they retired when they moved into Mantador. They enjoyed being snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona, for 33 years. In recent years Frances resided at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, and then lived with daughter, Debra (James) Johnson, in New Port Richey, Florida, for three years. She was at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, for a time and St. Benedictine in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for the last three years.
Frances was an active member of the St. Peter’s and Paul’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Lady Foresters, the Mantador VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Homemakers, Farmers Union, the Senior Center in Mantador and the Citrus Gardens Clubhouse in Mesa as well as being a 4-H Leader for years.
Frances enjoyed time with her family, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, sewing, quilting, braiding rugs, crafting, gardening, canning, tending her flowers and plants, and was an excellent cook and baker. She loved shopping, exercise, playing cards, bingo and Wii bowling. Her team at Twin Town Villa hold a National Wii Championship Title. Frances and Vic enjoyed time together fishing, picking pecans, olives and citrus fruit in Arizona and traveling. She toured all 50 states by the age of 76.
Frances is preceded in death by Victor Zajac (husband), Kenneth Zajac (son), Wayne Zajac (son), Sonnie Zajac (grandchild), Walburga Loegering (sister), James Waxweiler (brother).
Survived by children: Raymond Zajac (friend Lyn) of rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Diann Zajac of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Lawrence Zajac (friend Diana) of rural Mantador, North Dakota, and Debra (James) Johnson of New Port Richey, Florida; grandchildren: Vicky (Joey) Birnbaum of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Patricia Zajac (friend Shaun) of Seattle, Washington, Scott Zajac (Michelle) of Barnesville, Minnesota, Brian Zajac (friend Angie) of Mantador, North Dakota, Jason Zajac (Lyndsey) of Floyd’s Knobs, Indiana, Hugh Zajac (friend Ali) of Breckenridge, Ginger (Andy) Schillinger of rural Breckenridge, Hope (Chris) Hruby of West Fargo, North Dakota, Anna (Matt) Seagle of Deltona, Florida, Lacey Johnson of Tampa, Florida; 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild expected in 2023.
Frances will always be remembered for the many wonderful family times she created whether it be popcorn at her house after CCD classes for the grandchildren, breakfast after church on Sunday mornings, her ham and green bean soup, having her delicious potato salad in the fridge when we visit, a fun game of cards, dropping in to say hi and getting filled up on her delicious cookies and bars that were always in her freezer or enjoying a pizza together. She truly was the glue that held the family together.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.