Frances ‘Fran’ Marie Werre, 99

Frances “Fran” Werre, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the age of 99.
Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. prayer service Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Vertin-Munson Funeral & Cremation Service in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 11-11:30 a.m. followed by her 11:30 a.m. funeral service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fran and Ed Werre Family Endowment.
Frances Marie (Morrell) Werre was born May 6, 1921, in Dunn Center, North Dakota, to Earl and Clarissa (Evenson) Morrell. She graduated from Dunn Center High School in 1938 and received her BA in business after attending Bismarck State College, Dickinson State University and Moorhead State University.
Fran loved teaching. She began her career teaching elementary school in Killdeer, North Dakota for three years. Beginning in 1945 she taught eighth grade at the Wahpeton Circle of Nations school for six years. She went on to complete her career at Wahpeton Middle School for the next 11 years. To continue with her passion after retiring, she ran the GED program in Wahpeton for many years.
Fran married the love of her life Ed Werre on June 6, 1944, in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Fran was grateful for her farm/ranch background, for her loving and sensible parents, a caring sister, a loving and concerned husband, three marvelous sons, and terrific grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing made her happier and more proud than her family. Fran claimed, “I would not wish for more.” She had fond memories of riding horseback with her sister to and from school and riding five miles on horseback to Bible School in the summers. She also reflected as a child helping her dad during round-up when they brought cattle 40 miles from the badlands to their homestead.
Fran was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Church Circle, Eastern Star and PEO. She taught Sunday School, enjoyed crafting, oil painting, and was a former trustee in the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora, North Dakota.
Fran is survived by her two sons; Dr. James (Marilyn) Werre, Fargo, North Dakota; Joel (Patty McCurry) Dunn Center, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Andreen Werre, Bozeman, Montana; seven grandchildren: Tim Werre, Fargo, North Dakota, Cherelyn Kamp, Champlin, Minnesota, Clarissa Werre (Paul Neubauer), Bozeman, Edward “Hubble” (Samantha) Werre, Fairmont, Minnesota, Christina (Tony) Brown, Gardnerville, Nevada, Sydney (Patrick) Stoa, Mapleton, North Dakota, Chanel (Brent) Malone, Fargo; nine great-grandchildren: Warren, Georgia, Jameson, June, Bear, Annie, Remy, Jaxon and Marshall; Special niece, Colette "Koko" Gjermundson, Richardton, North Dakota.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward Werre (2003), son, Mark (1988) and sister, Vivian Knutson (2009).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.