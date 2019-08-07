Francis Harvey Abel, 90

Francis Harvey Abel, 90, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, followed by the 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries