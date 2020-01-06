Frank Gregor, 97

Frank Gregor, 97 of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 followed by his 10:30 a.m. Memorial/Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. A private family burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

