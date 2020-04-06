Frank H. Hensch, 93, of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Pioneer Cottages in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days with a larger service to honor Frank’s life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

