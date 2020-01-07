Frank Jerome Gregor Sr., 97
Frank Jerome Gregor Sr., 97, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, followed by his Memorial/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. A private family burial will be at a later date.
Frank Jerome Gregor was born to Gustave Frank Gregor and Sadie Olson, on Oct. 9, 1922 in Lisbon, North Dakota. He grew up in Ransom County near McLeod, North Dakota on the farm. He attended country school, then worked for local farmers until 1948.
He married the love of his life Myrtle Belle Groen on Oct. 9, 1948 in Lisbon. The couple made their home in Hatton, Kindred, and Fargo, North Dakota. They raised their three sons in Fargo while he worked for RUE Contracting for five years. He then went to work for Kost Bros. in 1955 until he retired in 1989 at age 67. Frank kept working part time moving snow, mowing, and doing other jobs with Gast Construction. Frank was so instrumental in building the south side fire hall, he was made an “Honorary Member of the Wahpeton Fire Department.”
Frank was a member of St John’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Eagles Club, a charter member of the Wahpeton Buffalo Club, and was the Grand Parade Marshall in 1975 for NDSCS. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family.
Frank is survived by his wife, Myrtle, of Wahpeton; sons, Leland (Patti) Gregor, of Wahpeton, Ricky Gregor, of Wahpeton; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Leroy (Esther) Gregor, of Dilworth, Minnesota; sister, Dorene Gregor, of Dilworth; and several loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his parents, Gustave and Sadie; son, Frank Jr.; brothers, Edward, Lyle, and Sylvester; sisters, Geraldine Thomas, Arlene Murray, and Darlene Boit.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.