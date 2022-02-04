Fred Allan Ehlert, 54
Fred Allan Ehlert, 54, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, passed away suddenly at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, with his wife by his side holding his hand, on Jan. 13, 2022.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022, at Ft. Snelling memorial chapel with visitation one hour prior. Internment will follow at Ft. Snelling cemetery with a celebration of life reception at the Chanhassen Legion.
Fred was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the seventh and youngest child of Harry and Hilarion Ehlert on Sept. 2, 1967. Fred grew up in Alexandria, Minnesota, and graduated from Duluth Central High School class of 1985. Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation and served honorably for many years. Fred was very proud of his military service and earned many commendations for his bravery, dedication and leadership. Fred’s final deployment was in support of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Fred’s patriotism, dedication, and commitment to always persevere never left him. He faced many challenges after his service with bravery and grace. His motto was to never give up.
After leaving the U.S Army, Fred graduated from college becoming a Certifified Public Accountant. Fred specialized in auditing, consulting, and taxation services. He enjoyed doing professional seminars. He practiced in Kansas before moving back to Minnesota to establish his own practice in Wayzata where he worked until his passing. Fred took great care in creating his practice and pride in the work he did. He considered many clients close personal friends.
In 2011 he married Becky Lynn Suess of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, becoming an exceptional loving husband, and wonderful step-father to Shawn Suess. He enjoyed boating with friends and family on Lake Minnetonka and traveling to Arizona. He loved bonfires year round and spending time at the gun rage with friends. He was an avid collector and hobbyist of many things. In his spare time he would be designing or working on projects for his dream home.
Even though Fred was the youngest of his seven siblings he was the protector of his family and friends. He always offered a helping hand, sound advice, and was a source of strength when needed. He never turned away anyone who needed him.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Becky, step-son Shawn Suess, his brother Bruce Ehlert, sisters Kathy (David) Poss, Jane (Duane) Runyon, Mary (Byron) Valo, Peggy Ehlert, Bonnie (Lyle) Hookom, many nieces and nephews, and very close friend Thomas Miller. Fred was preceded in death by both his parents, Harry and Hillarion.
