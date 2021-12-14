Fred Christensen Jr., 81

Fred Christensen Jr., age 81, formerly a longtime resident of Rutland, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center under the care of hospice in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A private family service will be held in July 2022 at the annual Christensen Classic. Please leave any condolence messages on the funeral home website or mail memorials to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, PO BOX 6, Wahpeton, ND, 58074.
Fred Christensen Jr. was born on Jan. 3, 1940, the fifth of 10 children, to Fred and Laura (Delaney) Christensen in their Rutland home. He grew up there and graduated in 1959, from Rutland High School. After graduating, Fred went to work for Northern Improvement Road Construction and rural water line and spent many years with this company. He also spent time working for Rutland Elevator and after retirement, worked for local farmers.
In 1962, Fred married Janice Brakke and to this union they had Bradley “George” and Stacey “Susie.” Fred was known for his goofy one liners. “Go ahead and back-up” or “I’ll be shot with a small ball” to name a few. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing and watching softball, hunting and playing a round of golf with his family, and in later years, he would spend hours driving the streets of Milnor, North Dakota, watching the golfers, football and baseball boys. He also loved good old country music and a cold Old Milwaukee beer.
The old jokester will leave behind his children, Bradley Christensen and Stacey (Dennis) Biewer; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Etta Lee, Nancy (Mike) Worthington; brothers, Leo (Gayle) Christensen, Larry (Carolyn) Christensen; sisters-in-law, Shirley Christensen, Sonja Christensen, and Helen Christensen; and several other loving family members and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Laura Christensen; and brothers, Carol (Betty) Christensen, Donald Christensen, Charles Christensen, Steven Christensen and John Christensen.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Christensen, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
