Fred L. Olson, 84
Fred L. Olson, 84, passed away under hospice care on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Memory Care Unit of Edgewood Healthcare in Brookings, South Dakota.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Fred L. Olson, 84
Fred L. Olson, 84, passed away under hospice care on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Memory Care Unit of Edgewood Healthcare in Brookings, South Dakota.
A private memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Flandreau, South Dakota, on a later date.
Fred was born at Wahpeton, North Dakota, on April 2, 1938, the son of Wallace and Lucille Olson. He attended Wahpeton Grade and High School, graduating in 1956.
Fred married Linda Beane, formerly of Flandreau, South Dakota, on May 1, 1960. Soon after they moved to Santa Barbara, California, where they remained until their retirement, Fred from his employment with the City of Santa Barbara’s engineering department. Fred served in the National Guard and served active duty in Korea, receiving his honorable discharge from the army in 1963.
While in California, Fred enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping in the nearby mountains and on the beaches of Baja California. Following Fred and Linda’s retirement, they moved to a rural homesite near Flandreau. On their property they had a large vegetable garden and had riding horses. Their retirement included numerous cruises to tropical locations in the Caribbean, Central America, Panama, and the Hawaiian Islands. Fred played an important part during the restoration of the historical First Presbyterian Church, of which he and his wife were members.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Oct. 26, 2012), parents and sisters Bonnie and Shiela.
He is survived by one sister, Gail Lynch, North Dakota, brothers-in-law William Beane, Flandreau, and Syd Beane, Plymouth, Minnesota, and by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.