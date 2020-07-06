Gabriel Daniel Lee, infant son of Brandon and Kaitlyn Lee of Jamestown, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, followed by his private funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service.
Gabriel’s service will be live streamed through Vertin-Munson’s website, so if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in accordance with CDC guidance, or are not comfortable with the risks associated with COVID-19, please refrain from visiting in person at this time. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
A beautiful baby boy is gone too soon for reasons that will never be understood on this earth. Gabriel Daniel Lee was born silent on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and gained his angel wings.
At the beginning of April, he was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, which is known as Edwards’ Syndrome. He also had a heart condition called Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia. Although he wasn’t born alive on this earth, he will leave a lasting impact on many, especially those who love him.
Gabriel is survived by his parents, Brandon and Kaitlyn Lee; his sister, Harper Lee; aunts and uncles, Brenda (Tom) Leon, Brian (Amanda) Lee, Dustin Klose, Tony Klose; cousins, Laura Lee, Evan Lee, and Meadow Leon; grandparents, Richard (Carol) Lee and Wayne (Melissa) Klose; great-grandma, Viola Lee; great-grandpa, Elmer Klose; great-grandparents, Elmer (Dianne) Vavra; and great-great-grandma, Donna Sadek.
Gabriel was preceded in death by his great-grandpa, Daniel Lee; his great-grandma, ElDora Klose; his great-grandparents, Harry and Ella Adam; and many of his great-great grandparents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
