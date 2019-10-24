Gail Janette (Leinen) Mayou, 80
Gail Janette (Leinen) Mayou joyfully joined the angels Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the age of 80.
A private memorial service is being planned by her family.
Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Jerry Leinen, 128 Cooper St., Rutland, North Dakota 58067.
The Price Funeral Chapel of Forman, North Dakota, is assisting the family with arrangements.
