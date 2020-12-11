Gary “Bill” Bair, 76, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Sanford Broadway Medical Center.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, followed by a private family service at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Gary “Bill” William Bair was born Dec. 19, 1943 to James and Lorraine (Cichos) Bair, in Jamestown, North Dakota. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1961. In 1964, he married Judy Mathys. On Dec. 26, 1973, Bill married Gladys (Zenker) Rosemore. They moved to Wahpeton in 1974, where Bill worked for Wil-Rich Manufacturing for 30-plus years, retiring in 2006.
Bill loved the life he lived and had a great sense of humor. Time spent with his family meant the world to him. He had a special love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who always brought a smile to his face whenever he saw them. He loved to golf, was an avid reader, with history being a favorite topic, playing cards, yard work and gardening. Bill looked forward to their winters in Arizona, spending time with their many friends and being able to golf all winter long.
Bill will be forever missed by his wife, Gladys; his children, Angie Glaser, Jamestown, Bob (Renee) Rosemore, Wahpeton, and Candy (Terry) Walter, Frazee, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Joshua Glaser, Brandi Glaser, both of Jamestown, Allie (Craig) Cory, Alec (Molly) Rosemore, Carly (Sean) McManus, all of Wahpeton, Brady (Kristen) Walter, St. Paul, Minnesota and Whitney (Nick) Grabow, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; 14 great-grandchildren; his mother, Lorraine Bair, Jamestown; brother, Skeet (Vonnie) Bair, Jamestown; brother-in-law, Ralph (Dorothy) Zenker, Escanaba, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Deloris (Elmer) Fregien, North Richland Hills, Texas, and Margaret Zenker, Colfax, North Dakota; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Bair; his nephew, Jeff Bair; brother-in-law, Helmuth Zenker; and sister and brother-in-law, DeElda and Harry Triepke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.