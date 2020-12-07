Gary “Bill” Blair, 76, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Sanford Broadway Medical Center.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, followed by a private family service, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

