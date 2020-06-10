Gary D. Flagstad, 78
Gary D. Flagstad, 78, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Francis Nursing Home, where he had resided since November 2018.
A prayer service with no family present will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Due to the health concerns currently impacting the country, the service in memory of Gary will be live streamed through the Vertin Munson Funeral Home website using the following link https://www.vertinmunson.com/obituary/Gary-Flagstad Burial will be at a later date at the Viking Lutheran Cemetery.
Gary Dean Flagstad was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Alfred and Alpha (Skrukrud) Flagstad, and lived most of his life on the Garborg Township family farm he loved so much. He was an active member at Viking Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. Following his father’s death in 1966, Gary continued the family farming operation, finding enjoyment and taking pride in raising his cattle and crops. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee or can of pop while visiting with family or neighbors about the weather and farming.
In later years, Gary spent hours doing jigsaw puzzles. He also loved visits from his family which often included a walk around the farm and a lively game of checkers. Gary will be greatly missed for his love for his family and his farm, and his ability to extend conversations with a well-timed “ya but ...!”
Gary is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Dr. LeRoy and Val Flagstad, Rapid City, South Dakota; sister, Shirley Skoglund, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Jeanne Flagstad, Alexandria, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Alpha; stepmother, Mabel; brother, Duane; nephew, Brian; and brother-in-law, Elly Skoglund. Also preceding him in death were his aunts and uncles, Raymond Skrukrud, Clarence and Inga Skrukrud, George and Serena Flagstad; his grandparents, Matt and Mary Skrukrud, and their infant daughter, Inga.
The family extends their gratitude to the St. Francis Nursing Home staff for the exceptional care Gary received during his time there.
Memorials may be directed to the Viking Cemetery Association or a favorite charity. Cards may be sent to the family at 4200 W. Creekside Circle, Apt. 213, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Arrangements entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
