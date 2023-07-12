230713-p3-gary-osborn-obitpic

Gary D. Osborn, 78, of Fairmount, ND, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his residence. His service will take place at 2p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, ND. Visitation will be 2 hours prior. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Rich England will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Gary Dean Osborn was born on March 21, 1945, to Orval and Mildred (Fleischauer) Osborn in Breckenridge, MN. He attended country school in LaMars, ND, and graduated in 1963 from Fairmount High School in Fairmount, ND. He started farming while he was a senior in high school. He continued to farm for the next sixty years.

