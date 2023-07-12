Gary D. Osborn, 78, of Fairmount, ND, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his residence. His service will take place at 2p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, ND. Visitation will be 2 hours prior. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Rich England will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Gary Dean Osborn was born on March 21, 1945, to Orval and Mildred (Fleischauer) Osborn in Breckenridge, MN. He attended country school in LaMars, ND, and graduated in 1963 from Fairmount High School in Fairmount, ND. He started farming while he was a senior in high school. He continued to farm for the next sixty years.
On June 12, 1965, Gary was united in marriage to Betty Gray at Bethany Methodist Church in LaMars Township. The couple was blessed with two children, Lisa and Scott. The family would make their home near the family farm until 1975, when they built their house on the home place. Many memories were made on the farm. Gary showed his love for agriculture with his son and grandson, whom he farmed with for eight years.
Gary was very involved within his community and church, serving on the LaMars Township, School, and Elevator Board, Bethany Church Board, Fairmount High School Booster Club, and an active member at the River of Life Church in Breckenridge, MN. Gary also belonged to a RC Airplane group, and the Wheaton Blacksheep. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, fishing and his bible study group.
Gary is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Lisa (Steve) Manock, Scott (Stacy) Osborn; grandchildren, Brianna (Nick) Hoefert, Brennan Luick, Valerie Luick, Mindy Manock Tayer, Sarah (Justin) Erickson, Nicole Leininger (Austin Hayes), Miranda Osborn; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Robertson, and Twila White.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Mildred; brothers-in-law, Arne Robertson Sr., and Larry White.
