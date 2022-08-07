Gary Hubrig, 69

Gary Hubrig, 69, Hankinson, North Dakota, died in his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 5, 2022, after a month-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., all at the church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hankinson.

