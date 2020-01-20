Gary L. Rosendahl, 64
Gary L. Rosendahl, 64, of Rockton, Illinois, returned to his heavenly home on Jan. 15, 2020. After a courageous battle with kidney disease and cancer, God called him home. His faith in Jesus and his family and friends were his joy in life. All he asked for was God’s will during his illness.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the service Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe, Illinois.
A visitation will also be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the funeral home. Burial in Willowbrook Cemetery, Roscoe.
Gary was born to Kermit and Phyllis Rosendahl on Jan. 1, 1956 in Minot, North Dakota. He graduated from Fairmount High in 1974, and then pursued his education in journalism at North Dakota State College of Science, and Valley City State University. He competed in All State basketball championships and held records in the state of North Dakota.
At a very young age, he had a passion for music and journalism. He DJ’d for the Sound Machine, and had his own photography studio. His career in journalism began at the Wahpeton Daily News. He enjoyed reviewing big name concerts including Prince, Kansas and Queen.
In 1992 he moved across the country to Monroe, Wisconsin, to work for the Monroe Times, and eventually The Independent Register in Brodhead, Wisconsin as the editor. He loved taking sports photos and writing stories.
It was during his time in Brodhead that he met the love of his life, Barbara Dickson Goble. They were married June 18, 1999. They knew they had much love to share in their home and traveled to China in 2002 to bring back their beautiful daughter, Kaylee Jin. That trip would be followed by another in 2005 for another beautiful daughter, Sienna Gabrielle. They were the light of his life. People told him they saved their lives, but he would tell you they saved his.
In 2009 he took a giant leap of faith and started his own publication, Brodhead Free Press. He worked diligently and proudly, covering Brodhead and its surrounding communities.
He loved to travel. With family in Australia and New Zealand, he had plenty of opportunities. He was most proud of his 1997 bicycle trip from North Dakota to Colorado, and climbing Mount “Charpet.”
Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Kaylee, Sienna, April (Eric) Meyer, Amber (Derrick) Lau, and Justin (Amanda) Goble; his parents, Kermit (June Young) Rosendahl, and Phyllis Jackson; his sister, Linda Rosendahl (John Mayne); step-siblings, Mei Young and Andy Young; niece, Skye; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Lila, Willa, Natalee, Noelle, Audrey, Olivia, and Shelby. They were the apple of Grampy’s eye.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.