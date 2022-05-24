Purchase Access

Gary Lee Bohn, 80, of Galchutt, North Dakota, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Sanford Health in Fargo.

The Memorial Service is at 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus in Fargo.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the West Funeral Home in West Fargo.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo, North Dakota.

