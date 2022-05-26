Gary Lee Bohn (80) of Galchutt, North Dakota joined his heavenly Father on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Sandford Health, Fargo surrounded by the love and song of his family.
Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus in Fargo.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service Thursday, May 26, at West Funeral Home, West Fargo.
Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Gary was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Clara (Gast) and Herbert Bohn. He was baptized on Oct. 2, 1941, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyler, North Dakota and confirmed his faith on May 1, 1955. Gary spent his early years of school in Tyler and graduated from Wahpeton High School on May 21, 1959.
Gary met the love of his life, Sharyn Johnson, and they were married at Galchutt Lutheran Church on June 30, 1967. Their married life started in Tyler on Gary’s family farm. Gary began his career farming and working at the State School of Science. Their family grew to three as they welcomed their first daughter Emmy into the world. Gary started a trucking company, and soon after, his family grew once again with the joyous addition of Nikki. Gary built a farmstead in rural Galchutt. During these years, he was a Richland #44 School Board member, a trustee on the Galchutt Lutheran Church Council and served as President for the Galchutt Betterment Club. After an admirable career working for Harvest States, Minn-Dak, and Cargill, he retired in 2010.
Gary is survived by his devoted wife Sharyn, daughters Emmy (Troy) Vareberg and Nikki (Adam) Hagen, grandchildren Adam and Morgan Vareberg, sisters-in-law Betty Bohn, Nyla (Curt) Holm, Julie (Larry) Duttenhefer, Jacque Holtz, brother-in-law Doug (Mandi) Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Clara Bohn, brother Ronald Bohn, brother-in-law Duane Holtz, and nephew Chris Bohn.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.
