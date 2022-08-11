June 28, 1971 - July 31, 2022 (age 51)
Gary R Anderson, 51, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at St. Francis Nursing Home, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
June 28, 1971 - July 31, 2022 (age 51)
Gary R Anderson, 51, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at St. Francis Nursing Home, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior.
Gary Roger Anderson was born June 28, 1971, to Bernard and Kathleen (Borgren) Anderson in Breckenridge. He received his education in the Breckenridge School District, graduating in 1993. He was confirmed into the Catholic faith by Father Dale in 2014. Gary worked at Thrifty Horizons in Breckenridge for many years, enjoying his job as the paper shredder.
Gary was a very active person, and loved being on the go. If the family dog Cody wasn’t in the yard, then you knew Gary wasn’t there either. Most usually the two were at the local video store, with Cody waiting outside patiently while Gary was making his selections. He loved watching movies, and had many favorites such as “Jaws,” “The Terminator,” James Bond, “Rocky,” the Hulk, “Batman,” “Spider-Man,” and the horror movie genre in general. Gary enjoyed music with a strong beat, as he was quite the dancer, and would show off his moves at wedding dances. He loved playing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” CD over and over.
He took many trips with his family to places such as Alaska, Europe, Cozumel, and the Panama Canal. He even had the opportunity to take a ride in a blimp and a helicopter. Sometimes, just the occasional convertible, motorcycle, or snowmobile ride would be all he needed. He was his dad’s navigator, always sitting in the front seat. While being the navigator, not only did he get to play his favorite Michael Jackson or Guns N Roses CD on repeat, he also had a knack for spotting his favorite place to eat, McDonald’s, by picking out the M and D on the sign. He was able to enjoy many years of Red Hawks games in Fargo with his dad, Judie, and Doug. Gary was also active in the Special Olympics, with bowling and the softball throw being his main events.
The one great passion Gary had was his love for the water, and he was a great swimmer. When the family would go out on the boat, he would always sit right up front, making sure he got all the action. If he wasn’t at Long Lake with Uncle Larry, he would spend his time in the family pool playing basketball with his dad, and would always make sure all of his guests had appropriate refreshments. His infectious laugh and vibrant personality will be missed.
Gary is survived by his mother, Kathleen; siblings, Judie (Doug) Madsen, Steve (Diane) Anderson, Karen (John) Pasko, and Angie Skyberg; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Shelly, Jesse, Kristen, Danielle, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Tru, Aspen, Jerzi, and Ryker.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bernard Anderson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
