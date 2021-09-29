Gary Skorheim, 87

Gary Norval Skorheim, 87, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at The Estates of St. Louis Park. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. memorial service, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service.
Gary was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Hannaford, North Dakota, to Oscar and Mildred (Pierson) Skorheim. He lived in Hannaford until the ninth grade when his family relocated to Wahpeton. Gary graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1951. He furthered his education at North Dakota State College of Science for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He trained as a pilot in Pensacola, Florida, and San Diego, California. He did his aircraft carrier landing check out on the CV Enterprise his uncle served on in WWII. He served his active duty in the Philippines with the seaplane squadron V.P. 46.
On May 29, 1968, Gary was united in marriage to Mary Olsen, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They lived in Minneapolis from 1968-1990. To this union, they had one son, Scott. Gary and Mary separated, and he returned to North Dakota. He lived in Fairmount, North Dakota, for five years before purchasing a home in Breckenridge.
Gary enjoyed writing poems. He even has a poetry book published! He loved sailing, singing tenor solos at church, and spending time with family when he could.
Gary is survived by his son, Scott (Naomi) Skorheim; stepchildren, Timothy (Julie) Leslie and Susanne Leslie; sister-in-law, Patricia Skorheim; and several family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Oscar and Mildred; brother, James; and sister, Janet.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Skorheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.