Gayle Olson, 64, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. 

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. 

Arrangements are pending with Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

