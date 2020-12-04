Gayle Olson, 64, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Arrangements are pending with Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.