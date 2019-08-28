Gayle Platt, 83
Gayle E. Platt, 83, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Sanford Broadway Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Roger Maris Cancer Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Gayle was born in Ada, Minnesota, on April 5, 1936 to John and Bertha (Offerdahl) Platt. He was a lifelong farmer right to the very end of his life and didn’t know the meaning of retirement. If you couldn’t find him riding in a John Deere, you could find him relaxing at the lake house enjoying being with his family and friends. Gayle was a kind and selfless man who impacted a great many lives and he will be deeply missed.
Gayle is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon Platt; his six children, Brenda (Scott Kelley) Muller, Darryl (Vicki) Platt, Michael (Craig) Platt, Lonnie (Vince Roth) Barnhill, Brent (Amber) Kropp, and Rick (Steph) Kropp; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha Platt, and his first wife, Carol (Van Tassel) Platt.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
