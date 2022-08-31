Gaylord Kent Sturma, 78
Gaylord Kent Sturma, 78, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
Services will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, ND, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, with visitation at 1 p.m. René Hasbargen will officiate the service.
Gaylord Kent Sturma was born in Fullerton, North Dakota, on April 12, 1944, to Richard and Frances (Gregory) Sturma. Kent graduated from Fullerton Public School in 1962 and Moler Barber College of Fargo.
Kent married Lydia Foth on Aug. 7, 1965, and together they raised four children. Kent worked at the Fullerton elevator and barbered in Fullerton and Ellendale. In 1972, Kent began his 35-year career with Schwan’s Sales earning Top Salesman of the Year for three consecutive years. He enjoyed his customers and they enjoyed him. After his retirement from Schwan’s, he worked at Ace Hardware until 2020.
Kent loved everything outdoors – hunting, fishing, bird watching or just sitting outside enjoying the air. His family often joked that the squirrels were getting so big from eating the birdseed he put out, they were going to pound down the door and demand more.
Kent loved to dance and was an excellent dancer. Kent enjoyed telling jokes and could remember every joke he heard. He also enjoyed tinkering and fixing things and was always ready to lend a helping hand. His family thought he should write a book of home remedies as he always had a concoction for every problem. Kent enjoyed going to his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. Kent’s greatest love though was his family — he was fiercely proud of them and they were fiercely proud of him.
Kent is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lydia; daughter, Kimberly Kaseman (Curtis), of Jamestown; son, Kevin Sturma, of Mooreton; son, Kris Sturma, of Kindred; and daughter, Kari Crowley (Aaron), of Mooreton; grandchildren, Kelly Kaseman (Breann), Karly Starkey (Nicholas), Wyatt Hedrick (Taylor), Ellanna Sturma, Madelyn Sturma, Lauren Sturma, Jackson Sturma, Bodie Sturma, Aidan Crowley, and Peyton Crowley; and great-granddaughters, Lydia Starkey and Lola Kaseman. Kent is also survived by his brother, Gregory Sturma (Judy) of Cavalier; sister-in-law, Marcia Sturma, of Sioux Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Douglas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
