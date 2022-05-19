Gene G. Honl, 81, of Sandstone, Minnesota, died peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Gene was born Oct. 15, 1940, the son of Joseph and Anna Honl. As a young man, he learned the importance of a strong work ethic by helping with chores and various jobs on the family farm. That work ethic continued throughout his life.
He moved to Cleveland, Ohio, at a young age and began his career in construction, later moved back to the Fargo, North Dakota, area before settling in the North Branch, Minnesota, area.
Throughout his life, he never turned away from working and providing for himself. When his health began to fail, he moved to Serenity Courts Assisted Living in Sandstone, Minnesota.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Andrew, Junette Willprecht, Donald, Harold, Betty Honl; sisters-in-law Glenda, Janice, and brother-in-law Donald Willprecht.
He is survived by siblings LaVerne, Elroy (Jeannie), Barbara (Roger) Buske, Connie (Dave) Hansen, Larry (Penny); dear friends and caregivers Wendy and Shawn Groshens; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private memorial for family will be held at a later time.
Mattson Funeral Home, Forest Lake, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gene Honl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.