Geneva Marie Miranowski, 97

Geneva Marie Miranowski, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away Thursday July 20, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Her visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. The prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge. There will be visitation one hour prior. Father Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.

