Geneva Marie Miranowski, 97

Geneva Marie Miranowski, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away Thursday July 20, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Her visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. The prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge. There will be visitation one hour prior. Father Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Born on Sept. 28, 1925, in Kent, Minnesota, to John and Martha Nordick, Geneva led a life dedicated to her family and creating a warm and nurturing home. On Oct. 15 1946, Geneva married Mark Miranowski in Kent. They continued their life together on the farm until 1991, when they moved to Breckenridge.
Geneva found solace in nature and enjoyed tending to her garden. Whether she was baking delicious treats or simply relishing moments outdoors, she valued every opportunity to appreciate life's simple pleasures. Family and friends held a special place in Geneva's heart. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and spending time with them brought her great enjoyment. She loved gathering with friends over a cup of coffee and meals together. These moments of connection brought her immense joy and fulfillment. In her spare time, Geneva enjoyed working on puzzles, sewing, shopping, baking and gardening.
Geneva, content with life's blessings both big and small, faithfully attended St. Thomas and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and devoted her time as a volunteer. She also volunteered at St. Francis Nursing Home. Additionally, she actively participated in Christian Mothers — a testament to her deep-rooted faith.
Preceding Geneva in death were her loving husband, Mark Miranowski; her parents, John and Martha Nordick; her daughter, Rhonda Miranowski; her siblings, Sister Thomasine Nordick, Donald (Donna) Nordick, Clair Nordick, and Rita Yaggie; and her brother-in-law, John Sheridan.
Left to honor Geneva's memory are her daughter, Phyllis (Daryl) Knutson of West Fargo, North Dakota; son, Jim Miranowski of Kent; daughter, Karen (Steve) Fryslie of Bismarck, North Dakota; daughter, Colleen (Dennis) Lund of Fargo, North Dakota; daughter, Betty Aman of Bismarck; grandchildren, Karissa (Dan) Flieth and their children, Austin and Sophia; Sara Whitney and her children, Michael and Grace; Lisa (Zach) Brew and their children, Mason, Kylie, and Kambrie; Mark Knutson; Ross (Hailey) Aman and their child, Laken; Rebecca (Matthew) Krueger and their children, Priya and Winslet. She is also survived by her sister Alice Sheridan, sister-in-law Alice Miranowski, and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
