Genevieve Grosz, 87

Genevieve M. (Smith) Grosz, 87, went to our Lord’s care on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 520 Raymond St., Bismarck, North Dakota.
A Rosary/Vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck.
Genevieve will be buried at the ND Veterans Cemetery with her husband of 61 years, James Grosz.
Genevieve (Jenny or Gene) was born on July 30, 1935 and raised in Ortonville, Minnesota. She graduated from Ortonville High School in 1953 and attended the Sisters of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, part of the University of North Dakota, graduating in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Genevieve married her husband James in the fall of 1956, and relocated for a short time to Herman, Minnesota. They returned to Breckenridge, Minnesota, in 1963, where they made their life and raised their family. Genevieve worked as a Registered Nurse in Breckenridge, Morris and Wahpeton until she retired in 1988. In 2013, Gene and Jim relocated to Lincoln, North Dakota, to live closer to their family.
Gene loved to read and spent many hours reading to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and her husband traveled and camped together taking extended vacations, driving and camping to locations such as Yellowstone National Park and Alaska. Gene also enjoyed spending time with her various cats throughout her life.
Genevieve is survived by her son, David Grosz, Bloomington, Minnesota; her daughters, Lorraine Zafke, Lincoln, and Janet Shirk, Shawnee, Oklahoma; her five grandchildren, Errol & Steven Zafke, Jason & Elijah Shirk and Sarah Payne; and eight great-grandchildren, Carter, Conner, Rilee, Xavier, Chloe, Grace (Bella), Emma and Levi.
In lieu of flowers and in gratitude for their care of Genevieve, please send memorials to the Baptist Health Care Center, 3400 Nebraska Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503.
