On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Genevieve Pershke 97, passed away at Morning Pointe Senior Living in Brentwood, Tennessee. She was a wife, devout Christian, and mother of six children.
A graveside celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather.Genevieve was born on Oct. 10, 1923 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the third child of William and Julia Forbes Andrews. She grew up in Petersburg, North Dakota, where she graduated high school. Genevieve went on to get a teaching degree from Mayville State College in 1945 and began teaching first grade at Belmont School in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Genevieve married Arthur Pershke on June 10, 1949 and moved to Dwight, North Dakota, where they raised six children. She was active in Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters, and a member of St. John’s Catholic Church where she taught religion classes. She was also in Homemakers, Dwight Hobby Club, and taught kindergarten for nine years. Genevieve and Art retired in 1983 and moved to Sunland Village in Mesa, Arizona, where she stayed active with aerobics, golf, and Women’s Club. In 2011 she moved to Tennessee.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, and her children Pauline and Lee.
She is survived by her children Bruce, Marlene, Charlene, and Jon plus 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to:
Genevieve Pershke Scholarship
OSU Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way
Corvallis, OR 97333-1068
Or
Lee Pershke Scholarship
Allen Thornton Career Technical Center
7275 Highway 72
Killen AL 35645
