Genevieve Zoucha, 94

Genevieve Zoucha, 94, of Wahpeton, North Dakota (formerly, Tintah, Minnesota), passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.

Arrangements are pending with Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

