George Donald Christopherson, 76, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m., at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead, Minnesota. A livestream of the service will be available for those who cannot attend.
George was born Feb. 22, 1944 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Ralph Ole and Alice Ranghilda (Olson) Christopherson. The family later moved to Great Bend, North Dakota. George graduated from Wahpeton High School. He was drafted into the Army and served in Germany and then in Viet Nam. After his honorable discharge, he lived and worked in the Los Angeles, area of California before returning to the Fargo-Moorhead area finally settling in West Fargo, North Dakota.
He worked as a sign painter (Selberg, Kegal, and finally Indigo Sign companies) and lettered vehicles for many businesses in the area. After retiring he spent time with his family, pets, and his many friends. He was a Life member of the Albert E Johnson VFW Post 1223. He also was a member of Melvin E Hearl Post 21. He became a member of the VFW Color Guard and then the Honor Guard where he participated in many, many veteran's final honors throughout Clay County.
He leaves behind five sisters: Arlene Hinrichs, Ash Grove, Missouri; Ellen Sikorski, Hemet, California; Adell Gulsvig, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Freda (Eugene) Holte, Tustin, California; Karen Jacobson, Moorhead, Minnesota, and one brother: Roger (Bonnie) Christopherson, Dilworth, Minnesota; and his sister-in-law, Jackie
Christopherson, Shelby, Ohio, and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five years to the day by his brother Dennis; three brothers-in law: Verne Gulsvig, Chester Sikorski, and Henry (Okie) Hinrichs.; and his best friend Jerry Rice.
Special thanks to the Fargo VA, Rosewood on Broadway, and the ICU staff at Sanford Hospital for his care. Also, extra special thanks to his buddies, Toby and Lanny for taking care of his furry friends, and trailer home during his stay at the Fargo VA and Rosewood.
He will be missed by his family and his many friends.
Interment will be at Fargo National Cemetery, Harwood, North Dakota.
Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, is entrusted with arrangements.
