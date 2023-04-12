George E. Knudsen, 96

George E. Knudsen, 96

George E. Knudsen, 96, Spring Park, Minnesota, formerly of New Effington, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park.

To plant a tree in memory of George Knudsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries