George E. Knudsen, 96
George E. Knudsen, 96, Spring Park, Minnesota, formerly of New Effington, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Lake Minnetonka Shores Chapel, 4515 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, MN, 55384, on April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m.
A Funeral Service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in New Effington with lunch and fellowship to follow.
Burial will be in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, New Effington. Military honors will be provided by the Read Veflin American Legion Post 180 of New Effington. The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
George Eugene Knudsen was born Feb. 6, 1927, to George Sr. and Gertrude (Melland) Knudsen on their farm in Lien Township, Roberts County, South Dakota. He received his elementary education at Lien #1 country school and graduated from New Effington High School in 1945, after which he entered into a farming career on the home farm.
On Sep. 6, 1949, George was united in marriage with Jean Kuklish. He continued farming until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in December 1953. He served in the 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. After his discharge from military service in December 1955, he returned to farming until his retirement in 2000.
George was baptized, confirmed, and married in Brandvold Lutheran Church in Victor Township. In 1963 the family transferred to Faith Lutheran Church in New Effington. He was an active member there, serving on the church council, singing in the choir, and helping with cemetery upkeep. George was actively engaged in his local community, serving on the boards of local co-ops, holding positions on the school board and supporting American Legion Post #180 in New Effington.
George’s greatest joys were his family and the many friends acquired during his lifetime. He was the eldest of 48 cousins encompassing both the Knudsen and Melland families. George and Jean were avid travelers, often visiting family members and meeting people from all over North America. They especially relished their time spent in Hawaii, which helped reduce the length of the northern winters. They made two trips to Norway where they visited ancestral communities and connected with distant family members.
George enjoyed music, dancing, sports, card playing and bowling. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, doing whatever they wished. He never tired of planting seeds and watching them grow into a bountiful harvest.
After the loss of his best friend and wife, Jean, in 2011, George spent summers on the farm and went south for the winters to his Lake Minnetonka Shores apartment in Spring Park. He enjoyed friendships with many residents, participated in a wide range of activities, and was well-known by staff as a cheerful volunteer.
George is survived by two sons: Paul (Barb) of Eatonton, Georgia, and Dale (Margaret) of Loretto, Minnesota; three grandchildren: Karl (Lauren) of Plymouth, Minnesota, Ben of Brooklyn, New York, and Grace of Washington D.C.; one great-granddaughter, Nora Jean; and one sister, Betty Lou Kuklish of Fargo, North Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean; an infant son, David; his parents, George Sr. and Gertrude; his sister, Helen; and brothers-in-law, Harland Jacobson and Lowell Kuklish.
The family prefers memorials be directed to the Presbyterian Homes Foundation – Lake Minnetonka Shores, St. Dysmas of South Dakota – Prison Ministry or the Faith Cemetery Fund.
