Georgia “Mae” Walker, 73, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away after a short courageous battle with cancer on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Burial will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, North Dakota. A live stream of her service will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Georgia Mae Walker was born on July 19, 1948, to Porter and Evilene (Suitor) Walker in Breckenridge. She grew up and attended school in Breckenridge, graduating with the class of 1964. After high school, she attended NDSCS in Wahpeton, where she earned her degree in business management.
Mae was married to Dennis Gebro in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in 1966, and the couple made their home in Breckenridge where they raised their family.
Mae worked at Imation in Wahpeton for three years until she became a stay-at-home mom, raising her three children and two granddaughters. She was a co-owner and manager at Pic-A-Pop in Breckenridge in the early 1980’s, and she also helped run Gebro’s Muffler Shop and their roofing business. Mae also worked at Wal-Mart for a number of years, as well as serving as a daycare provider during the evenings and overnight.
Mae was a very giving person; she may have needed something, but if someone else wanted something more, she would always put them before herself. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and would attend as many of their activities as she could. Mae looked forward to hosting Christmas at her place every year and was known for making her delicious caramel rolls and potato salad for everyone. She also enjoyed her visits to the casino, working in her yard, drinking Diet Coke, and watching the Minnesota Vikings on game day.
She is survived by her children, Kelly Dupree, Breckenridge, and Michael (Amy) Gebro, Fairmount, North Dakota; her two granddaughters, Simone Gebro, Breckenridge, and Cari (Nate) Larson, Alexandria, Minnesota; nine other grandchildren, Zach (Colleen) Fink, Morgan Gebro, Lacey (Nate) Pratt, Abby Gebro, Joslyn Dupree, Tyler Gebro, Haleigh Gebro, Amanda Gebro, and Gabby Gebro; nine great-grandchildren, Sofia, Jaxon, Michaela, Joey, Delaney, Kellen, Vivian, Whittemore, and baby Larson; one sister, Diane (Elwood) Odegaard, Gwinner, North Dakota; three brothers, Jerry (Liz) Walker, Dilworth, Minnesota, Tom (Pat) Walker, Mexico, Missouri, and John Walker, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Gebro; her sons, Kerry and Curtis Gebro; her parents, Porter and Evilene Walker; and her brother, Bill Walker.
Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, is entrusted with arrangements.
