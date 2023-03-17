Gerald Allen Wolter, 51, of Mantador, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly from a car accident on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Mooreton, North Dakota.

His memorial service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. René Hasbargen will officiate.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Wolter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

