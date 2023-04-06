Gerald Baker, 90

Gerald A. Baker, 90, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away on April 4, 2023 at his home in Lidgerwood.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral mass at the church.

