Gerald Baker, 90

Gerald A. Baker, 90, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away on April 4, 2023 at his home in Lidgerwood.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral mass at the church.
On April 20, 1932 at the Lidgerwood Midway Café, the fifth son of Grace Jaeger Baker and Peter Baker with a midwife in attendance, was born. He was named Gerald. He lived with his family near Lidgerwood, Moselle and Hamlin in North Dakota. He attended Hamlin grade school and at age 16, had to help on the family farm due to his father’s death. The four older brothers were in the service. Gerald also started his construction business, building barns, remodeling and overseeing the building of Cayuga Hall.
On July 25, 1959 he married Connie Fust at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Geneseo, North Dakota. They have three children.
Gerald built many homes and commercial buildings in the area. He was active in the KC’s, city council, firemen’s and committees to build Dakota Estates, swimming pool and golf course.
Gerald had a special interest in wells and underground water, thus he purchased land and had irrigation installed. He raised potatoes and corn for many years.
Gerald and Connie enjoyed polka music and made many good friends with band members and dancers. He also enjoyed family and friends get-togethers. Gerald and Connie spent four months in Arizona the last 12 years, and many special friends were made at Twin Knolls Park.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Connie; son Stan (Sheila), Lidgerwood, daughters: Mary Jane Krause (Brett), Wahpeton, North Dakota, Judy Baker, Eagan, Minnesota, brothers: Charles Baker, Champlain, Minnesota, and Richard (Diane), Rogers, Minnesota, sisters: Shirley (Robert) Fust, Lidgerwood and Patricia Ciesynski, Blaine, Minnesota. Three grandchildren: Casandra (Rob) Woodling, Williston, North Dakota, Tyler (Maviann) Krause, Hankinson, North Dakota, Cody (Amber) Baker, Eagan, great grandchildren: Morgan, Avery, Nolan, Arianna, Ashton and Olivia, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Robert, James, Walter and Alfred; sister: Norma Jean Link; sisters-in-law: Jean, Ella, Mary Ann and Lee Baker and infant sons: Dennis, Daniel and Jerry Jr.
