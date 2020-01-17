Gerald ‘Jerry’ E. Braun, 87
Gerald “Jerry” E. Braun, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, followed by his funeral service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. John’s Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s Living Center, or a hospice organization of your choice.
Gerald was born on July 20, 1932, to Joseph and Elnora (Ferringer) Braun in Rosholt, South Dakota. He attended schools there through the eighth grade. He then worked on the family farm and for neighbors until joining the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. Later, he moved to Little Falls, Minnesota, where he worked as a police officer and mechanic.
He married Beverly Weiss in October 1956. The couple had four children, Cynthia, Cheryl, Greg, and Brenda. Beverly passed away in April 1962.
In June of 1963, he married Bernadine Johnson. They had two children, Myron and Toni. At that time, they lived in Wahpeton, where he worked for Smith Motors. In January 1992, Bernadine passed away. After a while, he met a special friend Ruth Kemper. They were together until Ruth passed away in 2010.
Gerald worked as a mechanic and service manager until his retirement. He loved woodworking, repairing mowers, snowmobiles, and any time someone needed something fixed or built, he helped them out. He enjoyed spending weekend afternoons and evenings helping relatives farm the land or just visiting and playing cards. He loved company around the dinner table to discuss and solve all of the world’s problems. His favorite TV show was “All Star Wrestling,” even to the end. Not a good idea to listen to him while watching it, though! He wasn’t a big sports fan but did follow his kids in their activities.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Beverly and Bernadine; parents, Joseph and Elnora; five brothers, Ambrose, Vincent, Leander, Mervin and Jerome; a daughter, Cynthia; special friend, Ruth; his granddaughter, Haley; and his daughter-in-law, Sue.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Dale) Minar, Bismarck, North Dakota; their children, Jennifer (Paul) Gass; and their children, Harper and Connor; Jaclyn (Juston) Ziegler and their children, Hendryk and Calise; Julianne (Ben) Sherer, and Margot; son, Greg (special friend Kim) Wahpeton; their children, Jeremy and his son Easton; Michael; daughter, Brenda (Kevin) Munson, Jamestown, North Dakota; their daughter, Skylar (special friend Evan Just); son, Myron (Lisa) Braun, Wahpeton; their children, Karlie Jo (Tyler) Qual; their children, Laikynn and Koltyn; Jordyn (Tyler) Phelps; daughter, Toni (Juan) Camps, Taylorsville, Georgia; their children Brianna and child Lauren; Arrick, Jahir and ShyAndra; brothers, Albert (Marceil) Rosholt, and Raymond (Sharon) Fergus Falls, Minnesota; sisters, Adela Gustafson, Wahpeton, and Marlene Luick, Fairmount, North Dakota.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.