Gerald ‘Jerry’ E. Braun, 87

Gerald “Jerry” E. Braun, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, followed by his funeral service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. John’s Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s Living Center, or a hospice organization of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Braun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries