Gerald “Jerry” Rettig, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

