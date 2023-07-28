Gerald “Jerry” Wallace, 78, of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
His visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service starting. Jerry’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, Minnesota. Visitation will continue one hour prior. Burial will take place at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery, Tintah. Jeanne Putnam will be officiating the prayer service, and Father Leo Moenkedick will officiate the Funeral Mass.
Gerald Hubert Wallace, better known as Jerry, was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Henning, Minnesota, to Hubert and Pauline (Lackowitzer) Wallace. He attended school in Vining, Minnesota, where he grew up.
On Aug. 28, 1965, he was united in marriage to Erma Freier at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Henning. Due to Jerry’s employment on the I-94 construction project, Jerry and Erma moved around quite a bit before settling down in February 1973 in Campbell, where they would raise their three children.
After the couple made their home in Campbell, Jerry would then begin helping Austin Culp on his farm, and remained employed there for 29 years. After that he worked at Jiffy Lube in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for 11 years as an assistant manager.
Jerry was known as a man who always had a listening ear, and was very straight forward with his opinions. He was strong in his faith, attending church every Sunday he could. For many years, Jerry would come in and do the cleaning, making sure the church he was so proud of looked its best. He was a very active member of the Breckenridge Senior Citizens group. He also enjoyed working on cars, fishing, ice fishing, and spending time with his family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Alan (Paula) Wallace, Brenda (David) Bangs, Jerry Paul (Jessica) Wallace; grandchildren, Brittany Saing, Alan Brandon Wallace, Breanna Wallace, Luna, Krystal Mundahl, Ryan Wallace, Maggie Sutton, Sarah Wallace, Wes Wallace, Kayla Bangs, Kortney Bangs, Krissia Bangs, Amanda Dandurand; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Shirley) Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is his wife, Erma; parents, Hubert and Pauline; siblings, Ilene Drewlow, Richard Wallace, David Wallace; and his beloved black lab, Spike.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.