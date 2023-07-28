230729-p3-wallace-obit

Gerald “Jerry” Wallace, 78, of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

His visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service starting. Jerry’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, Minnesota. Visitation will continue one hour prior. Burial will take place at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery, Tintah. Jeanne Putnam will be officiating the prayer service, and Father Leo Moenkedick will officiate the Funeral Mass.

