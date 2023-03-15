Gerald (Ozzie) Meyer, 89, of Towner, North Dakota Died Friday March 10, 2023 at the Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, North Dakota surrounded by his family. Gerald was born June 2, 1933, to Albert and Jessie (Astrup) Meyer in Rural Fairmount, North Dakota.
Ozzie attended school in Fairmount and graduated in 1953. He continued his education at North Dakota School of Science for one year and was selected by “his good friends and neighbors” into the US Army.
In August 1956, the family came back to Fairmount and Ozzie worked for several farmers, did carpentry work and worked at Farmers Union. Ozzie was the manager of Farmers Union in Towner from 1967 to 1975 when he then took over as bus supervisor for the Towner School District, maintaining and driving bus until he retired in 1995. After retirement Ozzie still drove bus and subbed.
Ozzie is survived by his wife Mary; son, Thomas(Jannene); daughters, Linda (Rick) Fugleberg; Wanda(Allen) Zacher and Susan Meyer(Tom Boe); 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert, Wayne(Jet King) and David Meyer; sisters, Phylis Mcmahon and Beckie(Steve Beach); in laws, Lois Meyer, Doris Matejcek and Rosella Matejcek. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alan, Chuck, Ronald and Richard; in laws, Jerry Mcmahon, Norma Meyer, Joseph and Anne Matejcek, Richard and Eleanor Sanger; two nephews and two infant nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Towner with lunch to follow at the Gallow’s. Burial will be in the Fargo National Cemetery.
