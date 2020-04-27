Gerald Ringdahl, 87

March 17, 1933-April 23, 2020
Gerald Lawrence Ringdahl, 87, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
A private family service will be held Wednesday with hopes of having a celebration of life at a later date.
Gerald was born March 17, 1933, on the family farm west of Milnor, North Dakota, to Lawrence and Berneice Ringdahl, where he was very active with livestock, farming and 4-H. He, along with his brothers Donald and Gordon, were very involved with sheep shearing; Gerald attended the International Livestock Show in Chicago where he placed high in the sheep shearing contest.
Gerald graduated from Milnor High School in 1951. Following high school, he attended Wahpeton State School of Science and then Valley City State where he played football at each school. He was named to the all-conference team at Valley City State where he earned his two-year standard teaching certificate.
On Sept. 27, 1959, he married Judith Marie Lindseth of rural Oakes at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cogswell, North Dakota. Their life began in Lisbon, with Gerald teaching school in Elliot and Judy worked as a nurse at the Lisbon Hospital. His teaching career led him also to Sargent Central in Forman, North Dakota, before they relocated to the present family farm east of Oakes in 1964.
Gerald then began teaching in Oakes where he ended his teaching career after 30 years. During this time, Gerald taught junior high science and math and farmed full-time, raising cattle and small grains along with corn. He absolutely loved teaching and had a special way of getting along with kids. His famous “cigar box” was feared but respected by many students over the years. He was especially honored to be placed in the Oakes Public School Hall of Fame in 2009.
Gerald was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church where he served on the council and many committees, was an Oakes School Board member, and was an avid supporter of land rights. Gerald always supported his children and grandchildren in their activities. He enjoyed going to sporting events, cruising the section lines, checking crops, cutting hay, combining, and attending cattle and horse sales.
Being in the nursing home did not stop Gerald from attending the Sisseton Horse Sale. He managed to get to the top of the sale ring bleachers with the help of family and bystanders at the sale. He thoroughly enjoyed ice cream any time of the year, chocolate milk and often had pop for breakfast! Gerald loved to visit and was a great story teller. Family was his number-one priority. Due to spinal stenosis and other complications, Gerald entered St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, in 2014, where he resided until his death. The residents and staff at the home were his second family.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Berneice Ringdahl and brothers, Donald and Gordon.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Ringdahl of rural Oakes, North Dakota, and five children: Kevin of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Steve (Michelle) of Oakes, North Dakota; Brian (Kim) of Crookston, Minnesota, Kathy Marquette (Kyle) of Rutland, North Dakota, and Chad of Fargo, North Dakota. Gerald is also survived by five grandchildren: Shane Ringdahl (Mathew Leidholm), Mandan, North Dakota; Tyler Ringdahl, Oakes, North Dakota; Shane Fredericks (Lacy) of Fertile, Minnesota; Derek (Sarah) Ringdahl Crookston, Minnesota; Madison Jo Ringdahl of Crookston, Minnesota, and four great-grandchildren: Easton, Brekin, and Madden Fredericks, and Emma Ann Ringdahl.
Survivors also include his brothers John (Enid) Ringdahl, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Roger (Judie) Ringdahl, Forman, North Dakota, and sister-in-law Anne Ringdahl, Milnor, North Dakota, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Gerald will be laid to rest at the Scandinavian Hilltop Cemetery east of Oakes near the farm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is allowed. The family prefers flowers not be sent at this time. Memorials may be directed to Sargent County 4-H and the North Dakota School for the Blind in Grand Forks. Condolences may be sent in care of Judy Ringdahl—8894 118th Avenue SE, Oakes, ND 58474. A recording of the private ceremony will be made available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website at www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com.
