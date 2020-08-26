Geralene E. Violett, 89

Geralene E. Violett passed away at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem, North Dakota, on Aug. 24, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Elk Creek Cemetery, rural Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Geralene Eloise Maristuen was born June 9, 1931 in Benson County, North Dakota, to Roland and Helen (Johnson) Maristuen. She grew up in Leeds, North Dakota, and graduated from Leeds High School in 1949.
Gerri was united in marriage to John J. Violett in Leeds on July 28, 1952. They lived briefly in Leeds and then Camas, Washington before settling in 1956 in Wyndmere, where they raised their two children. Gerri and John spent several winters in Mesa, Arizona before John’s passing in October 2004. In August 2017, Gerri moved to Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Mandan, North Dakota, and in January 2020 to Elm Crest Manor in New Salem. She was a member of Wyndmere Lutheran Church.
Gerri is survived by her two children, daughter, Debra (Gene) Appl, Milbank, South Dakota and son, Jeff (Sheryl) Violett, New Salem; three grandchildren, Bryan (fiancé, Lindsey) Appl, Milbank, Nicole Appl, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Jory (Racheal) Violett, New Salem; and her sister, Janyce Selland, Boise, Idaho.
