Gerda Burg, 97

Gerda Burg, 97, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to send a memorial at this time, please forward them to: Joanne Burg, 616 Aspen Lane, Lebanon, PA 17042-9001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

