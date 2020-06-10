Germaine M. Link, 84
Germaine M. Link, 84, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Fargo, North Dakota, from COVID-19.
Visitation for Germaine and her husband, Wayne, will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. followed by their funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere, North Dakota. Livestream of their service will be available through our website at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Wyndmere.
Germaine Mae Kelly was born June 3, 1936, the daughter of James B. and Martha (Flatau) Kelly, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She was raised in Wyndmere and graduated from Wyndmere High School 1954. She married Wayne Link on June 30, 1954. They resided in Wyndmere where they raised their five children.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent her life volunteering for any cause that would benefit the community. She was always a phone call away for anyone who needed a friend or a listening ear.
She was a member of St. John’s Women’s Guild and the Wyndmere American Legion Auxiliary. She served many years as a Girls State chairman, on the Wyndmere High School Alumni Committee, and as an Election official.
Germaine is survived by her children, Scott (Mary) Link, Wyndmere, Patrick (Velvet) Link, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Marsha (Mike) Nygaard, Fargo, North Dakota, and Jennifer Link, Fargo; eight grandchildren, Matt, Rachel, Steven, David Annie, Jonathan, Joe and Jared; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Charles (Vonnie) Link, Kennesaw, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Diane Springer and Judy (Jim) Hintgen, both of Lake Forest, California; sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Link and Jeannie Link; and son-in-law, Jerry Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne of 65 years, who passed away three days prior; her daughter, Mary Davis; infant daughter, Veronica; and brothers-in-law, James and Richard Link.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wyndmere American Legion Auxiliary and St. John the Baptist Church, Wyndmere.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Red River Valley and Edgewood Vista for providing Germaine and Wayne a caring home in which to live out their days,
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
