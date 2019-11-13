Gertrude Marie Alm, 89
Gertrude Marie Alm, 89, affectionately known as “Marie,” passed away Nov. 8, 2019, at Eventide in Fargo, North Dakota.
A Funeral Service for Marie will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Horace Lutheran Church, Horace, North Dakota. A Visitation will take place one hour prior to her service. Burial will be held at Horace Lutheran Cemetery, Horace, at a later date.
Arrangements Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
