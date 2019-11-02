Gertrude R. Biggs, 86
Gertrude R. Biggs, 86, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at her home in Grand Forks.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary service and vigil service to follow in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue from 10:15-11 a.m. in the church on Saturday.
Burial will be at Calvary South Cemetery, Grand Forks.
Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, is entrusted with arrangements.
