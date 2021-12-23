Gilbert “Gil” Andel, 78, Moorhead, Minnesota, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Eventide in Moorhead.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Moorhead. Masks will be required at the church. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead.
Gilbert Ervin Andel was born May 3, 1943, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Gilbert and Bernice (Kegley) Andel. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1963 and worked for Farmers Union Oil in Breckenridge for a few years.
Gil was united in marriage to Janice Raw on June 25, 1966, in South Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Rothsay, Minnesota. They moved to Moorhead in 1967 and Gil began working for Simon’s Furniture which eventually became Simon’s Warehouse. Gil retired from his job as warehouse manager after 40 years. After retirement, he worked part-time doing floral deliveries for JW Perry.
Gil was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Moorhead. He loved all Minnesota sports, including the Vikings, Twins, Wild and Redhawks. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and playing softball but his greatest love in life was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Karla Lind, Fargo, North Dakota; and Jason (Lorie) Andel, Moorhead; brother, Harvey Andel, Breckenridge; sisters, Marge Murphy, Kragnes, Minnesota; and Marlys (Jerry) Lund, Wahpeton, North Dakota; grandchildren, Alyssa Lind, Aaron (Raquel) Lind and Grant (Haley) Lind, and great-grandchildren, Everly and Madison Lind. He was preceded in death by is parents and his wife, Janice.
To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Andel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
