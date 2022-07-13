Gladys Krump, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully July, 11, 2022, in the care of Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Per her wishes, no services will be held, but a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Gladys Alga Grob (Krump) was born to Albert and Martha (Hell) Grob in Hankinson, North Dakota, on Aug. 23, 1932. She was one of 16 Grob children.
She was united in marriage to Henry Krump at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. The two were blessed with three children, Steve, Ken, and Julie; raising them on a farm outside of Wahpeton, North Dakota. She was an avid and long-time member of the St. John’s Catholic Church of Wahpeton, helping all she could and taking part of the Ladies Auxiliary and Foresters. Her kindness knew no bounds and would volunteer more of her time at St. Francis Hospital and with the local Eagles chapter.
Gladys enjoyed socializing and was able to meet many new people while she was working at Uncle Jim’s Café. After her Café work, she moved to the NDSCS campus and managed the snack bar till her retirement. Once retired, Gladys was able to spend her time enjoying her favorite activities. From spending time with her grandkids and family, playing cards, crafting, and trips to the casino.
Gladys is survived by her children, Steve Krump of Wahpeton, Ken (Jean) Krump of Wahpeton, and Julie (Doug) Leinen of Fairmount, North Dakota; by six grandchildren; by 13 great-grandchildren; by her siblings, Norman (Jean) Grob, Pat (Sarah) Grob, Hank (Kathy) Grob, Martha Kassa, and Janelle Kassa; and her sister-in-law, JoAnn Meyer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Krump; her parents, Albert and Martha Grob; and by of her four brothers and six sisters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
