Gladys Ritchie, 95

Heaven gained an angel Sunday, May 14, 2023, when Gladys Marie (Hulne) Ritchie, age 95, passed away under the care of her children at their home in Fargo, North Dakota.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Kent.
Gladys was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Colfax, North Dakota, to Alphonse and MaryBelle (Prody) Hulne. She attended various country schools before graduating from St. Francis Academy in 1946 and ultimately married the late Herbert Ritchie on Sept. 10, 1947, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent. Their union was blessed with five children: Annette, Connie, Steven, Duane and Sherri. Throughout her life’s journey alongside her family across different states such as California and Minnesota, Gladys was known for being a devoted housewife and mother often praised for her attentive spirit.
Her passion for family extended to annual camping trips and road trips from Minnesota to California which made memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to lovingly caring for her family, Gladys had an eye for antiques and collected several over the years that she cherished deeply. When not taking care of others or adding to her collection of antique treasures or fixing meals that warmed hearts and stomachs alike, she could often be found masterfully crocheting beautiful projects.
Gladys will be remembered by her children, Annette (Don) Sharp, of Ontario, California, Connie (Carlos) Aloise, of Alta Loma, California, Steven (Janet) Ritchie, of Fargo, Duane (Donna) Ritchie, of Apple Valley, California, and Sherri Mutalipassi, of Fargo; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Herbert Ritchie; parents, Alphonse and MaryBelle Hulne; brothers, Joseph Hulne, Walter Hulne, and Clarence Hulne; sisters, Elsie Pedersen and Margaret Krook; and grandchildren, Jessica Ritchie, Jeremy Ritchie, and Wayne George.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
